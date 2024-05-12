Sexual abuse case against Prajwal Revanna: CM Siddaramaiah rules out CBI probe, reposes faith in SIT

He further said, "It's not that I don't have faith in CBI; the cases that need be handed over to CBI will be. When I was the Chief Minister earlier, I had handed seven cases to CBI, but there was no conviction even in a single one. That doesn't mean I dont have faith in the CBI. We will get the probe done by our police."

The 33-year-old Prajwal Revanna, who is the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former PM H D Deve Gowda, faces charges of sexually abusing women. The scandal has raised a political storm with the ruling Congress and BJP-JD(S) engaged in a slugfest.