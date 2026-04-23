Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Sexual assault on foreign tourist | Regulation of hospitality establishments, safety concerns come to fore

Kodagu Superintendent of Police R N Bindu Mani said, action has been taken immediately after receiving information from the US Embassy and the accused have been arrested.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 16:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 April 2026, 16:11 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakasexual assaultHomestaysNarayana Gowda

Follow us on :

Follow Us