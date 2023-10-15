Sharan-Navratri: Yaduveer conducts his ninth private durbar at Mysuru Palace

The royal horse (pattada kudure) and royal elephant (pattada Aane) were decorated and brought to 'Sawar Thotti' and pujas were performed.

Yaduveer arrived at the durbar hall of the palace amidst praising of the palace employees and performed Kalasha puja and also offered puja to the throne before ascending it.

Yaduveer circumambulated the throne before ascending it, with the court musicians playing the anthem of the erstwhile Mysuru state.

Court scholars, Palace officials, priests and family members witnessed the annual event.

Priests from the Palace temples, Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud, Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangapatna, Chamundeshwari temple atop the hill, Chaluvarayaswamy temple in Melkote and others offered prasad to Yaduveer.



However, the public were not allowed to be a part of the private durbar. Yaduveer conducted the private durbar only for a limited gathering.

The private durbar will be held for nine days till October 23, and Vijaya Yatra will be held on October 24, the Vijayadashami day.

Public entry to Mysuru Palace was restricted till 2 pm on Sunday in view of the private durbar.