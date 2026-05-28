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Homeindiakarnataka

Shettihalli sanctuary row: CEC to hold talks with forest department

Sagar-based activist Akhilesh Chipli said that, as per the rules, the government’s move was nothing but the denotification of a sanctuary.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 20:54 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 20:54 IST
Karnataka Newsshivamoggaforest department

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