Shiggaon MLA Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan alleges harassment by Pralhad Joshi and Basavaraj Bommai

<p>Haveri: Shiggaon MLA Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan has reportedly alleged that harassment by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and MP Basavaraj Bommai has increased in Haveri district.</p>.<p>Pathan, who had travelled to New Delhi along with aspirants for ministerial berths recently, reportedly submitted his grievances to Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal. A video of the interaction is circulating on social media.</p>.<p>In the meeting, <br>Venugopal had just concluded an engagement and was seated in his car when Pathan approached and spoke to him at the vehicle’s side. He urged that a particular MLA from Haveri district should be given a ministerial berth. This will help check the harassment of Joshi and Bommai.</p>.<p>All four MLAs from Haveri district have the same opinion, Pathan is heard saying in the video.</p>