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Homeindiakarnataka

Shiggaon MLA Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan alleges harassment by Pralhad Joshi and Basavaraj Bommai

Pathan, who had travelled to New Delhi along with aspirants for ministerial berths recently, reportedly submitted his grievances to Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 01:49 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 01:49 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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