Shirur landslide: Scooter of victim found

Karwar: The scooter of Lakshmana Naika, who was killed in a landslide near Shirur near Ankola in Uttara Kannada district was found in River Gangavli during search operation on Sunday.
An engine part of the gas tanker which went missing in the incident, was also discovered.
The engine parts were discovered during soil removal operations using a dredging barge, while the scooter was found by diver Ishwar Malpe. It was lifted using a crane. A few items, including a vessel and a wooden log, were also found.
The operation continued for the third consecutive day, with the process of removing soil and boulders underway.
Published 23 September 2024, 03:09 IST