<p>Dharwad/Hubballi: The birth anniversary of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/when-shivaji-maharaj-drew-large-crowds-during-1666-visit-to-aurangabad-3903965">Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj</a> was celebrated with enthusiasm and reverence on the premises of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Mandal on Thursday.</p><p>The programme, organised jointly by the district administration and the Kannada and Culture Department, witnessed active participation from officials, students and members of the public.</p><p>District In-charge Minister Santosh Lad garlanded the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and flagged off the procession.</p><p>The celebration began with the inauguration of the Shivaji Jayanti programme followed by tributes to the legendary ruler. MLC F H Jakkappanavar and other speakers highlighted Shivaji Maharaj’s contribution not only as a courageous warrior but also as an ideal administrator who promoted justice, equality and religious harmony.</p><p>The event focused on educating the youth about the life and values of Shivaji Maharaj. Speakers said his life continues to inspire youth with lessons of courage, self-confidence, patriotism and discipline. They emphasised that understanding history helps build self-respect and national pride among students.</p>.Maharashtra's grand celebration plans for 400th Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary.<p>A special lecture on the life and achievements of Shivaji Maharaj was delivered by Srinivas P during the programme, providing historical insights into his leadership, governance and vision of an inclusive society.</p><p>The celebration also featured student-centric activities as part of the commemorative events. Essay writing, drawing and rangoli competitions were organised for students to encourage awareness about Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy. Winners were honoured with prizes and certificates during the function.</p><p>Garlanding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, talks on his achievements, processions, and bike rallies marked Shivaji Jayanti celebrations in Hubballi on Thursday.</p><p>At Mini Vidhan Soudha, Hubballi City Tahsildar Mahesh Gaste stressed the need to inculcate leadership, courage, patriotism, sacrifice and self-esteem qualities among children, inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Gurunath Ullikashi stated that Shivaji Maharaj had earned the confidence of all classes, and children should read books on personalities like him instead of getting addicted to mobile phones.</p><p>Meritorious students were felicitated on the occasion. Hubballi Rural Tahsildar J B Majjagi, BEO Umesh Bommakkanavar, Sunil Dalavi, and others were present.</p><p>At the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) central office on Gokul Road, NWKRTC Managing Director Priyanga M, Vivekanand Vishwadnya, Shrinivasmurthy, Ganesh Rathod and others participated in Shivaji Jayanti programme.</p><p>Members of various organisations, Maratha community leaders and others garlanded Shivaji statue at Vidyanagar. Slogans were raised, and bike rallies were also taken out.</p><p>Members of BJP Hubballi-Dharwad East Assembly Constituency unit garlanded Shivaji statue at Bani Oni.</p>