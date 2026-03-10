<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Tuesday threw a dinner party at a five-star hotel in the city to celebrate the completion of six years as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> state president.</p>.<p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddarmaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, his cabinet colleagues and many MLAs attended the dinner party.</p>.<p>As Shivakumar welcomed the CM on his arrival, the latter greeted him with a bouquet and congratulated him for completing six years as the KPCC president.</p>.<p>Shivakumar was appointed as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president on March 11, 2020.</p>.<p>He assumed the charge when the state unit was running into rough weather.</p>.<p>The party had lost the assembly election after five years of Congress rule from 2013 to 2018. In the face of a hung assembly, it formed a coalition government with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jds">Janata Dal (Secular)</a>, led by its ally’s second-in-command <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswammy">H D Kumaraswamy</a>.</p>.<p>The government lasted only for a year from May 2018 to June 2019. After the fall of the coalition government, BJP led by B S Yediyurappa came to power.</p>.<p>Following the drubbing in 2019 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha-elections">Lok Sabha elections</a>, Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao had resigned as the leader of the Congress Legislative Party and Congress state president respectively.</p>.Stop property tax terrorism in Bengaluru, BJP MLAs tell D K Shivakumar.<p>Displaying his organisational skills, Shivakumar raised the party cadres. The Congress under his leadership defeated the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> with a thumping majority in 2023 assembly election by winning 134 seats in 224-member House.</p>.<p>Presently, the Congress government has a strength of 140 MLAs, including the support of independents.</p>.<p>The Congress also managed to raise its number from just one seat from Karnataka in 2019 Lok Sabha election to nine MPs in 2024.</p>.<p>There has been a power tussle going on between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. However, the two leaders often put up a united face. </p>