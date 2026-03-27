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Shivakumar, Munirathna get personal against each other

Shivakumar, the Bengaluru development minister, was upset over Munirathna’s allegations against him, in his absence.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 21:31 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 21:31 IST
KarnatakaDK ShivakumarIndia Politics

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