<p>Bengaluru: The Assembly on Thursday descended into chaos after a heated exchange between BJP member N Munirathna Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.</p>.<p>In an unprecedented move, the ruling party members rushed to the Well of the House, demanding suspension of Munirathna.</p>.<p>During the reply to a debate on Bengaluru-related issues, Shivakumar, the Bengaluru development minister, was upset over Munirathna’s allegations against him, in his absence.</p>.<p>“I have known him for 45 years. He has shared his woes with me many times. I know what happened in his car, at his office in Vidhana Soudha and elsewhere. I am ready to discuss it in the House,” taunted Shivakumar.</p>.<p>Munirathna dared DCM to openly discuss these issues. The RR Nagar MLA asked Shivakumar not to indulge in “hit-and-run” and said he had the strength to respond. Shivakumar said he too would not be cowed down by a “small-time rowdy”.</p>.<p>Munirathna alleged that the DCM had misused his power to frame him and get him arrested and that he had accrued “sin” by doing so. </p>.<p>BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar urged the Chair to protect the dignity of the House.</p>.<p>Ashoka cautioned against making personal attacks. Both parties asked the Chair to give a ruling. At this point, the ruling party MLAs trooped into the Well.</p>.<p>IT Minister Priyank Kharge criticised the Opposition for making allegations and later seeking expunging of remarks, calling it their “old trick”.</p>.<p>He accused BJP of backing a leader facing serious charges of atrocities against Dalits and women.</p>.<p>Speaker U T Khader, while ordering objectionable remarks to be expunged said, “Karnataka is not known for revenge politics, but humanity and harmony. We must uphold the honour of the House. This is not a place to display power or indulge in personal attacks”.</p>