Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to resign, allowing DK Shivakumar to become the next CM amid party power-sharing negotiations.

Key points

• Siddaramaiah's resignation Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to resign on Thursday, clearing the path for DK Shivakumar to succeed him after a breakfast meeting with Cabinet colleagues.

• Shivakumar's ascension DK Shivakumar emerges as the front-runner to replace Siddaramaiah, backed by Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge.

• Power-sharing agreement The Congress high command enforced a power-sharing deal between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, with Rahul Gandhi instructing the CM to resign.

• Internal party tensions Siddaramaiah's supporters urged him not to resign hastily, while Shivakumar was advised to avoid public celebrations to prevent instability.