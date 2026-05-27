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Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to resign, allowing DK Shivakumar to become the next CM amid party power-sharing negotiations.
Key points
• Siddaramaiah's resignation
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to resign on Thursday, clearing the path for DK Shivakumar to succeed him after a breakfast meeting with Cabinet colleagues.
• Shivakumar's ascension
DK Shivakumar emerges as the front-runner to replace Siddaramaiah, backed by Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge.
• Power-sharing agreement
The Congress high command enforced a power-sharing deal between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, with Rahul Gandhi instructing the CM to resign.
• Internal party tensions
Siddaramaiah's supporters urged him not to resign hastily, while Shivakumar was advised to avoid public celebrations to prevent instability.
• Uncertain transition process
No clarity exists on the timing of the Congress Legislature Party meeting to elect the next chief minister, despite ongoing negotiations.
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Published 27 May 2026, 16:58 IST