<p>Bengaluru: Supporters of Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar </a>broke into celebration in many parts of Karnataka on Wednesday amid intense speculation over a possible change of guard in the state.</p>.<p>Firecrackers were burst and sweets distributed outside Shivakumar's residence in Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru, as well as in Ramanagara, the district headquarters of Bengaluru South.</p>.<p>The sudden show of support came amid speculation in political circles that Siddaramaiah may resign on Thursday, potentially paving the way for his deputy Shivakumar to take over as chief minister.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, a Shivakumar supporter described him as a strong and decisive leader, citing his performance in the 2023 Assembly elections.</p>.<p>"In 2023, he challenged the BJP and RSS and delivered a strong performance. When he said he would win 130 seats, he delivered. He has worked very hard for the last three years," the supporter said.</p>.From Deputy CM to KPCC chief: Here are key posts in Karnataka that will open up if D K Shivakumar becomes Chief Minister.<p>Another supporter said enthusiasm among party workers was driven by Shivakumar's leadership style.</p>.<p>According to sources in the Congress, Siddaramaiah may tender his resignation to Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Thursday.</p>