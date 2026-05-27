Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Shivakumar supporters burst crackers, distribute sweets across Karnataka amid CM change speculation

Speaking to reporters, a Shivakumar supporter described him as a strong and decisive leader, citing his performance in the 2023 Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 12:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 May 2026, 12:51 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahRamanagara

Follow us on :

Follow Us