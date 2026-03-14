Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Shivakumar to meet Karnataka MPs in Delhi over Andhra Pradesh objections to Upper Krishna project on March 17

Shivakumar said that Karnataka is only preparing to utilise its share of water as per the Tribunal order of 2010, but Andhra Pradesh has objected to this project.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 15:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 March 2026, 15:28 IST
Karnataka NewsDelhiD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsAndhra PradeshUpper Krishna

Follow us on :

Follow Us