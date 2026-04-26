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Shivakumar visits ailing Minister Sudhakar at KIMS hospital

The minister has been admitted in the hospital for lung infection and is receiving "intensive medical care".
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 10:05 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 10:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDK Shivakumar

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