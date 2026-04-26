<p>Karnataka's Minister for Planning and Statistics D Sudhakar, undergoing treatment at Krishna Institute of Medical Science was visited by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday.</p><p>The minister has been admitted in the hospital for lung infection and is receiving "intensive medical care".</p>.D Sudhakar yet to regain consciousness: CM Siddaramaiah.<p>Shivakumar met Sudhakar's family members and doctors and enquired about his condition.</p>.<p>Congress MLA T Raghumurthy was also present.</p>.<p>The hospital had on Saturday said that at present Sudhakar remains stable on life support and if his lungs don't show significant improvement he may be considered for lung transplantation.</p>.<p>Noting that the Minister was shifted to KIMS on April 20 from Manipal Hospital, Yeshwanthpur on ECLS (Extracorporeal Life Support) for further advanced care, a statement said, "Currently he is on full life support to assist his vital organ functions. A specialized multidisciplinary team of expert doctors is monitoring his condition around the clock." </p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Sudhakar at the hospital on Saturday and discussed his health with family members and doctors. </p>