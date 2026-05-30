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Homeindiakarnataka

Shivakumar's astrologer predicts long stint for him as Karnataka CM

His prediction assumes significance as Shivakumar is widely expected to be elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 04:50 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 04:50 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressD K ShivakumarKarnataka Politics

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