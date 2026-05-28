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Homeindiakarnataka

Shivakumar's biography on his rivalry with Siddaramaiah to hit the stands in mid-July

Asked why he chose Shivakumar to write about, Kidwai said the Karnataka leader is one leader who has evoked pan-India interest, as he is considered a crisis manager.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 10:49 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 10:49 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiahBooks

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