Shivakumar's biography on his rivalry with Siddaramaiah to hit the stands in mid-July

<p>New Delhi: As D K Shivakumar is all set to play a new role in Karnataka, a biography of the Congress leader will hit the stands in mid-July with details of his “fierce rivalry” with outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the backroom drama behind his ascension to the top post in the state.</p><p>Senior journalist Rasheed Kidwai’s book ‘Congress’s Crisis Manager, Karnataka’s Kingmaker’ will track Shivakumar’s rise as a politician of heft, from a student leader to someone to look up to for dealing with crisis in the party.</p><p>“Writing about living politicians is hazardous and challenging yet richly rewarding. It enhances public discourses,” Kidwai told <em>DH</em> about the upcoming book being published by Hachette India. The book has been a work in progress for the past two years, he said.</p>.From RSS Shakha to Vidhana Soudha: Tale of D K Shivakumar's gutsy political journey.<p>Asked why he chose Shivakumar to write about, Kidwai said the Karnataka leader is one leader who has evoked pan-India interest, as he is considered a crisis manager. One saw the role he played in Ahmed Patel’s Rajya Sabha election as also in Maharashtra among other instances, he said.</p><p>“There is a lot of curiosity about him,” he said. </p><p>The book will provide details of how he missed a berth in the government in the 1990s, how he was kidnapped by a rival after he won a college election, about the ‘Yezdi’ he used to ride during college days and how he became close to Rajiv Gandhi and with the Gandhi family.</p><p>The book will also explain the “contradiction at his core – strongman and strategist, temple devotee and Bengaluru's moderniser”.</p><p>According to the publisher, Kidwai charts the “extraordinary rise of one of India's most watched – and most relentless – politicians known as ‘Kanakapura Bande’ (the Rock of Kanakapura). </p>