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Shivakumar's Cabinet to have 14 ministers, including Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra

It has also been reported that the new Cabinet will have a mix of senior and young leaders, allocating berths to confidants of both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 09:16 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahDK Shivakumar

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