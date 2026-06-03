Shivakumar's Cabinet to have 14 ministers, including Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra

<p>D K Shivakumar's new government in Karnataka will have 14 ministers, including former CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra.</p><p>G Parameshwara, a prominent Dalit face of the Congress, will be the deputy chief minister, PTI reported citing sources. </p><p>It has also been reported that the new Cabinet will have a mix of senior and young leaders, allocating berths to confidants of both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.</p>.With Rs 1,413 crore in assets, D K Shivakumar to be India's richest Chief Minister, trumps all Hindi heartland CMs' combined wealth.<p>Apart from K H Muniyappa, K J George, M B Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and Sathish Jarakiholi, young faces like Krishna Byregowda, Priyank Kharge, former speaker U T Khader, Eshwar Khandre and Yathindra Siddaramaiah are also likely to be a part of the Cabinet.</p><p>Shivakumar, who has a strong support-base in the Vokkaliga community, was elected as leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka on May 30.</p><p>He along with other ministers will be <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/dk-shivakumar-swearing-in-live-updates-karnataka-cm-takes-oath-dks-oath-taking-at-4pm-new-karnataka-cm-swearing-in-today-d-k-shivakumar-cabinet-karnataka-ministers-list-oath-taking-guests-list-siddaramaiah-lok-bhavan-4025539">administered the oath of office</a> and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Lok Bhavan's Glass House in Bengaluru on Wednesday.</p><p>Top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and chief ministers in party ruled states besides some opposition leaders will attend the oath taking ceremony.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>