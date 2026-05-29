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Homeindiakarnataka

Shivakumar’s promotion to CM was imminent, Siddaramaiah still relevant: Karnataka minister Jarkiholi

He said that Shivakumar becoming CM was imminent, reiterating that party leaders would continue to work together.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 09:52 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 09:52 IST
India NewsCongressKarnatakaD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiah

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