Shivakumar’s promotion to CM was imminent, Siddaramaiah still relevant: Karnataka minister Jarkiholi

<p>Karnataka minister Satish Jarkiholi on Friday said that the leadership change in the state was a natural development as it was carried out in accordance with an agreement. Now that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/from-sathanur-to-vidhana-soudha-tale-of-d-k-shivakumars-gutsy-political-journey-4019187">D K Shivakumar</a> has taken over as the Chief Minister, Jarkiholi confirmed that there was indeed an agreement that the former would assume the role after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/siddaramaiah-resigns-as-karnataka-cm-names-d-k-shivakumar-as-successor-4019868">Siddaramaiah </a>steps down. </p><p>While speaking to reporters, the MLA said that Shivakumar becoming CM was imminent, reiterating that party leaders would continue to work together to ensure the Congress returned to power in the 2028 Assembly elections.</p><p>“As per the high command’s decision, things have already been finalised. In politics, such things are bound to happen and they always will. According to the agreement reached earlier have been fulfilled. In his place, D K Shivakumar is coming. Politically, all this is natural. One person leaves, another comes,” he said.</p><p>The former Minister said the party would remain united despite the leadership change and that Siddaramaiah himself had urged party leaders to work collectively for the next election.</p>.'If you want to walk far, walk together': D K Shivakumar says Siddaramaiah will continue to inspire Karnataka's progress .<p>On reports of discussions regarding the KPCC president’s post and his own possible role, Jarkiholi said consultations were still underway and no final decision had been taken.</p><p>The minister said the structure of the new government, including the possibility of appointing more than one Deputy Chief Ministers, would likely be discussed at the Congress Legislature Party meeting expected to be held on Saturday.</p><p>Jarkiholi went on to dismiss suggestions that Siddaramaiah’s political relevance would diminish after stepping down, asserting that the senior Congress leader would continue to play an important role in Karnataka politics.</p><p>“He is important here for the state. We want him to remain here and he himself has said so,” he said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>