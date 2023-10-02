Shivamogga: 69 nabbed in stone pelting incident, city returns to normalcy

Police have arrested 60 people from Hindu and Muslim communities in connection with stone pelting. As many as 12 people, including police personnel, sustained injuries in the incident and are undergoing treatment at McGann Hospital.

MP B Y Raghavendra, former minister K S Eshwarappa, and Congress leader H C Yogish met the injured. MLA SN Channabasappa visited the houses at Ragigudda which had been stoned on Sunday and instilled confidence in them.

Amidst tight security, civic workers removed cutouts that had been set up in various parts of Shivamogga after BJP leaders charged that cutouts of Tipu Sultan and Aurangzeb triggered the violence.

They questioned why did the police permit it.