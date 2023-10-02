Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Shivamogga: 69 nabbed in stone pelting incident, city returns to normalcy

Amidst tight security, civic workers removed cutouts that had been set up in various parts of Shivamogga after BJP leaders charged that cutouts of Tipu Sultan and Aurangzeb triggered the violence.
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 13:23 IST

Follow Us

Shivamogga, which witnessed violence during the Eid-e-Milad procession at Ragigudda and Shantinagar areas on October 1, returned to normalcy on Monday.

The district administration, which had imposed the prohibitory orders under Section 144 at Ragigudda extended to the entire city on Monday. The city witnessed an undeclared bandh. Police asked owners to shut down their shops and hotels in the city. 

Police have arrested 60 people from Hindu and Muslim communities in connection with stone pelting. As many as 12 people, including police personnel, sustained injuries in the incident and are undergoing treatment at McGann Hospital.

MP B Y Raghavendra, former minister K S Eshwarappa, and Congress leader H C Yogish met the injured. MLA SN Channabasappa visited the houses at Ragigudda which had been stoned on Sunday and instilled confidence in them.

Amidst tight security, civic workers removed cutouts that had been set up in various parts of Shivamogga after BJP leaders charged that cutouts of Tipu Sultan and Aurangzeb triggered the violence.

They questioned why did the police permit it.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 October 2023, 13:23 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakashivamoggaRiots

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT