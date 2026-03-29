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Shivamogga-based NGO demands revocation of nod to Agumbe Ghat project

Over the last two years, activists from Green Lives Shivamogga Trust have been pointing out several problems in the way the proposal was handled by the forest department.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 00:26 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 00:26 IST
KarnatakashivamoggaAgumbe Ghat

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