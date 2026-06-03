Shivamogga: CEC member to visit proposed pumped project site today

<p>Shivamogga: Central Empowered Committee (CEC) member and retired IFS officer Sunil Limaye held a meeting with the officials of the Forest Department and Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) on Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project, here on Tuesday.</p>.<p>As part of his visit to the project site in Sagar taluk on June 3 (Wednesday), he gathered information about the project from the KPCL officials. The 2,000-MW project is proposed on 133.81 acres of forest spread over Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts, the KPCL official informed CEC member.</p>.<p>A delegation of environmentalists led by former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa met Sunil at the office of the chief conservator of forests in the City, and requested him to recommend to the Centre not to give permission for the execution of the project as it will cause irreparable damage to the Western Ghats.</p>.Eshwarappa opposes Central Empowered Committee visit to Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project site.<p>Sunil told Eshwarappa that he came here to visit the site and submit a report to the CEC Chairman Chandra Prakash Goyal, and said this is not an inspection. He also made it clear that the Supreme Court has not given any order to visit the site. “I want to know the ground reality about the project,” he said.</p>.<p>Eshwarappa drew Sunil’s attention about the tender that has been invited for Rs 10,000 crore without getting clearance from the Union Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change. He responded that it will lead to the violation of the rule.</p>.<p>Environmentalist Shekhar Gouler told Sunil that the project is not feasible and it will make an adverse impact on the Western Ghats. Therefore, it should not be implemented. As many as 75,000 objections have been received from the public and organisations against the project, he added. </p>