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Shivamogga: CEC member to visit proposed pumped project site today

Sunil told Eshwarappa that he came here to visit the site and submit a report to the CEC Chairman Chandra Prakash Goyal, and said this is not an inspection.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 02:09 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 02:09 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakashivamogga

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