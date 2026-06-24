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Homeindiakarnataka

Shivamogga court bomb threat email sent by ‘Ajmal Kasab’ turns hoax

The police inspected the vehicles of lawyers, staff and the public in the court premises. No bomb was found anywhere.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 09:45 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsshivamoggaBomb threatAjmal Kasab

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