Shivamogga court bomb threat email sent by ‘Ajmal Kasab’ turns hoax

<p>Shivamogga: Following a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bomb-threat">bomb threat</a> email sent to Principal District and Sessions Court by an user named <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajmal-kasab">Ajmal Kasab</a>, a search operation was conducted in the court complex on Wednesday. Later it was found that it was a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hoax">hoax</a>.</p>.<p>As soon as the information about the threat message was received, the police along with the sniffer dog squad and the bomb detection and disposal squad reached the spot and inspected it.</p>.<p>SP B. Nikhil himself reached the spot and inspected it.</p>.<p>The court premises, rooms, corridors and vehicles parked in the premises were thoroughly inspected. Police security was beefed up on the premises of court complex precautionary measure.</p>.<p>The police inspected the vehicles of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lawyers">lawyers</a>, staff and the public in the court premises. No bomb was found anywhere.</p>.Security tightened after Udupi district court receives bomb threat e-mail.<p>Speaking to DH, SP0 B Nikhil said, district court's official email address received an e-mail containing a threat message stating that a bomb had been planted in the court complex in the wake of the hearing of a case against former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udhayanidhi-stalin">Udhayanidhi Stalin</a> at 1.37 am on June 24th.</p>.<p>As per the email, the bomb would explode at 2:30pm. Hence, an inspection was conducted. No bomb was found. It was a hoax bomb message."</p>.<p>He also made it clear that there was no hearing of any case related to Udhayanidhi Stalin in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivamogga">Shivamogga court</a>. It has been informed to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai">Chennai</a> police.</p>