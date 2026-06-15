Shivamogga police shoot rowdy-sheeter accused in leg after attack on cops

<p>Shivamogga: Kote police arrested five accused in connection with the murder of rowdy-sheeter Narasimha near Gandhi Bazaar on Friday.</p>.<p>The accused were taken to the double road behind Subbaiah Medical College to conduct a mahajar on Sunday morning. The police informed that the main accused, Madhu alias Hanumanthu (27) tried to attack the police, and in response they had to shoot him in the leg.</p>.Woman accuses brother-in-law, husband of gun threat in Bengaluru.<p>On June 12, rowdy-sheeter Narasimha, who was playing poker, was hacked to death near Lashkar Mohalla in Gandhi Bazaar due to an old enmity. The police investigating the case had arrested five accused named Anbu alias Anil, Madhu, Ravi, Katte Karthik and Shabarish.</p>.<p>When the accused were taken to conduct a mahajar, Madhu attacked police personnel Anjanappa with the intention of escaping. The police warned him. However, he did not listen. Thus, Inspector Harish Patel shot the accused in the leg in self-defense, said Superintendent of Police B Nikhil.</p>.<p>Accused Madhu, injured in the gunshot, has been admitted to Meggan Hospital for treatment, while police constable Anjanappa is being treated at a private hospital.</p>