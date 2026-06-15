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Homeindiakarnataka

Shivamogga police shoot rowdy-sheeter accused in leg after attack on cops

The accused were taken to the double road behind Subbaiah Medical College to conduct a mahajar on Sunday morning.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 01:05 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 01:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakashivamogga

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