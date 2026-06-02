<p>Bengaluru: Pre-monsoon showers, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed Malnda districts - Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu - on Monday.</p>.<p>Skies opened up in Shivamogga city in the evening and it continued to pour well into the night. The showers brought down temperatures giving some relief from scorching heat.</p>.<p>Hosanagar, Sagar and Thirthahalli taluks also received thundershowers, coupled with gusty winds. Traffic on Shivamogga-Sagar (NH 69) was disrupted after a massive tree came crashing on the road near Yedehalli petrol pump. Vehicles plying to Shivamogga from Sagar travelled via Ripponpet-Ayanur as the downpour created hurdles in clearing the tree. The road was restored for traffic late Monday night.</p>.IMD says heatwave subsided, rain cools down several states.<p>Several parts of Kodagu, including Madikeri, Somawarpete and Napoklu, witnessed heightened thunder activity on Monday evening. The hilly district however didn't receive rains.</p>.<p>Holalkere taluk in Chitradurga district saw a sharp spell of showers on Monday. The showers turned the Vishwanathanahalli gram panchayat office premises at Aavinahatti into a lake.</p>.<p>Chikkamagaluru and parts of the district saw a moderate spell of rain on Monday. The district had received good spells of pre-monsoon showers in the last two days.</p>.<p>After a brief lull, rains returned to Hubballi city. A good spell of shower in the afternoon gave some respite from heat. <br /> </p>