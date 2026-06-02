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Homeindiakarnataka

Shivamogga records copious pre-monsoon rain; tree fall hits traffic on NH 69

Skies opened up in Shivamogga city in the evening and it continued to pour well into the night. The showers brought down temperatures giving some relief from scorching heat.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 01:52 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 01:52 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakashivamogga

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