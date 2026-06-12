Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Shivamogga: Ring road to link Vajpayee Layout, Gejjenahalli

H S Sundaresh said that the proposed ring road will stretch for 1.2 km. A tender worth about Rs 5 crore has been invited for the ring road development work at Vajpayee Layout.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 23:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2026, 23:59 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakashivamogga

Follow us on :

Follow Us