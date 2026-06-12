Shivamogga: Ring road to link Vajpayee Layout, Gejjenahalli

<p>Shivamogga: Shivamogga Bhadravathi Urban Development Authority (SBUDA) Chairperson H S Sundaresh informed that a ring road connecting Vajpayee Layout and Gejjenahalli will be constructed at a cost of Rs 3.7 crore.</p>.<p>He was speaking after launching the outer ring road development work at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Layout here on Thursday. </p>.Prestige group to invest Rs 1,800 crore in Bengaluru Airport City.<p>He said that the proposed ring road will stretch for 1.2 km. A tender worth about Rs 5 crore has been invited for the ring road development work at Vajpayee Layout.</p>.<p>“A master plan has been prepared for the construction of the 34-km ring road, and the road construction work will be carried out in phases,” he said.</p>.<p>He said, “The city is witnessing rapid growth, and land prices are steadily increasing. Buying a residential plot and building a house has become increasingly difficult for many people. To address this challenge, a project to construct around 1,000 flats of one, two and three BHK on four acres of land in Uragadur has been submitted for administrative approval. The construction process is expected to commence within 15 to 20 days receiving approval,” he explained.</p>.<p>He further stated that there is another plan to develop apartments equipped with modern amenities, including a swimming pool, park, clubhouse and party hall, on over one acre of land at JH Patel Layout.</p>.<p>“For the convenience of residents, SBUDA is planning to construct shopping malls on one acre each at Vivekananda Layout and on Sominakoppa Road. There is a plan to build an office of the Authority at Vajpayee Layout on Sagar Road,” he said.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Parks, lakes</p>.<p>To enhance the city’s aesthetics and improve the quality of life for residents, SBUDA is undertaking several development initiatives, including the development of parks and lakes, the construction of residential apartments, and large-scale tree plantation drives in parks and along roadsides, he added.</p>.<p>LA S N Channabasappa said that SBUDA is allocating plots to the common people at affordable prices. He appealed to the state government to give more emphasis on urban development works.</p>.<p>SBUDA member Praveen, SBUDA commissioners B R Manjunath, Assistant Executive Engineers Gangadhar, and local residents <br />were present.</p>