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Homeindiakarnataka

Shivamogga steps up fight for Karnataka High Court circuit bench

The consent of the chief justice and the chief minister of Karnataka are essential for setting up a High Court circuit bench
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 01:22 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 01:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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