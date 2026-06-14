Shivamogga steps up fight for Karnataka High Court circuit bench

<p>Shivamogga: The demand from people of the district in general, and advocates in particular, for the establishment of a Karnataka High Court circuit bench comprising five districts here appears to have reached a final stage, as the bar association has sought an appointment with the chief justice of the Karnataka High Court.</p>.<p>According to the association, the consent of the chief justice and the chief minister of Karnataka are essential for setting up a High Court circuit bench. If both agree to the demand, it could become a reality in the coming days.</p>.<p>They argue that Shivamogga is an ideal location for a circuit bench in Central Karnataka and it is high time to address regional imbalance in the judiciary, as High Court benches are already functioning in Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Bengaluru.</p>.Karnataka: Shivamogga central jail inmates lend voice to cleanliness awareness songs.<p>Speaking to DH, Shivamogga District Bar Association President G R Raghavendra Swamy said when they learnt that the Dakshina Kannada District Bar Association and elected representatives were making efforts to secure approval for a High Court circuit bench in Mangaluru, they decided to launch an indefinite strike in Shivamogga.</p>.<p>“It was proposed to bring Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts under the purview of the proposed circuit bench in Mangaluru. We opposed it as it would cause inconvenience to people of Central Karnataka, comprising Shivamogga, Davangere and Chitradurga districts.</p>.<p>They have to travel to Mangaluru, which lies on the border of Kerala, after passing through ghat stretches. This would increase litigation expenses and travel time. So we launched an indefinite strike demanding a circuit bench in Shivamogga. Various organisations and farmer leaders have extended support to the agitation,” he stated.</p>.<p>He also remarked that elected representatives of Dakshina Kannada district have been more active than those in Shivamogga in this regard.</p>.<p>Following the massive protest in Shivamogga, it is said that Shivamogga has been excluded from the proposed circuit bench in Mangaluru and Uttara Kannada district has been added instead.</p>.<p>Explaining the need for a circuit bench in Shivamogga, he said people of Central Karnataka would find it difficult to travel to Mangaluru to attend court hearings as they have to pass through ghat stretches, which are prone to landslides during the rainy season.</p>.<p>He added that such a bench would mainly benefit only two districts, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.</p>.<p>A circuit bench in Shivamogga, however, would benefit people from five districts: Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Davangere, Chikkamagaluru and Udupi. Considering these factors, the demand for a circuit bench in Shivamogga has been intensified.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Pending cases</p>.<p>District Bar Association General Secretary Srinivasa G A said 65,900 cases are still pending in Shivamogga, 77,650 in Davangere, 38,810 in Chikkamagaluru, 42,429 in Chitradurga and 35,866 in Udupi.</p>.<p>On disposal, he said 69,303 cases are disposed off annually in Shivamogga, 40,136 in Davangere, 29,804 in Chikkamagaluru, 36,955 in Chitradurga and 25,032 in Udupi district.</p>.<p>Quote - </p>.<p>People of Central Karnataka would find it difficult to travel to Mangaluru to attend court hearings as they have to pass through ghat stretches which are prone to landslides during the rainy season.</p>.<p>G R Raghavendra Swamy</p>.<p>Shivamogga District Bar Association President</p>.<p>Cut-off box - ‘High Court sees significant case load from region’\n District Bar Association General Secretary Srinivasa G A said the region generates a significant number of cases that are heard by the High Court annually strengthening the demand for a circuit bench in Shivamogga.\n He said around 2800 writ petitions are filed from the region every year along with about 1150 civil cases 950 criminal cases 600 service matters and 750 land acquisition cases.\n Highlighting the strength of the legal fraternity in the region he said there are around 1200 advocates in Shivamogga 1250 in Davangere 520 in Chikkamagaluru 900 in Chitradurga and about 900 in Udupi.</p>