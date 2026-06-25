Shivamogga's Sindhusree G vaults to national record; qualifies for the Asian Games

<p>Bhubaneswar: The crossbar shook violently as G Sindhushree clipped it on her maiden attempt at 4.25 metres. The Shivamogga <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pole-vault">pole vaulter</a> landed with a thud on the mat and waited anxiously for a moment. </p><p>The bar stayed put. In that instant, the 25-year-old rank outsider had not only shattered the national record but also stunned the crowd and pre-event favourite Baranica Elangovan of Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>Realising what she had just achieved, Sindhushree dashed towards the coach's area and collapsed at the feet of her coach Vijeesh M M. For an athlete whose previous best had crossed the four-metre barrier only once before the National Inter-State Athletics Championships, it was the vault of a lifetime. </p>.<p>"It would never have been possible without my coach, who took me in when others had given up on me," an emotional Sindhushree told <em>DH</em>. "He deserves immense credit for making me believe I could achieve this. But when the crossbar stayed up after brushing against me, I felt my father was with me today."</p>.Olympic 2024 | Duplantis smashes pole vault world record after taking gold, sending viewers into frenzy.<p>Perhaps the script had been written elsewhere. Just a few hours before the competition, Sindhushree was unsure if she would even be able to compete. Ever since the death of her father Ganesh R three years ago, financial hardships have cast a shadow over her career, and finding a suitable vaulting pole had become a major challenge right before the Inter-States.</p>.<p>Her own pole, purchased at considerable expense of Rs 2 lakh a few years ago, had worn out and was no longer capable of supporting the heights she was targetting. With the Asian Games qualifying mark of 4.10m in sight, she found an unlikely lifeline in her friend Rahul, who stepped in at the last moment and lent her his pole; a gesture that ultimately helped power the record-breaking leap.</p>.<p>The reigning Karnataka state champion, whose mother works as a tailor, admittedly never impressed the authority enough with her performance to get a financial backing to fuel her ambitions. However, with the national record to her name, Sindhushree now believes the Karnataka government will come to her help with the Asian Games participation in the fray.</p>.<p>"The state government never helped me before because I honestly never thought I did enough to impress them. However, I have now qualified for Asian Games and I have showed that I am capable of doing much more, I hope the government will see the potential in me and come to my aid," said Sindhushree.</p>.<p><strong>Unnathi, Prakruthi qualify</strong></p>.<p>While Sindhushree opened Karnataka's medal count with a gold, her state-mates Unnathi Aiyyapa and Prakruthi R Rao added a silver and bronze respectively in the women's 200m final.</p>.<p>The sprint duo also breached the Asian Games qualification mark (23.70 seconds) while posting their personal bests as 200m state champion Unnathi clocked 23.40. The state's 100m champion Prakruthi ran a timing of 23.58 as the Karnataka duo were outpaced by Maharashtra's Harita Bhadra with country's season best of 23.14.</p>.<p><strong>Results: Men: 200m:</strong> Animesh Kujur (Odi) 20.74s, 1; Dondapati Jayaram (Odi) 20.97, 2; Jishnu Prasad PK (Ker) 21.18, 3.</p>.<p><strong>800m:</strong> Mohammed Afsal P (Ker) 1:48.57, 1; Krishan Kumar (Har) 1:48.82, 2; Prathamesh Deore (Mah) 1:48.89, 3.</p>.<p><strong>Half Marathon Race Walk:</strong> Servin (TN) 1:31:49, 1; Sachin Bohra (Utt) 1:32:10, 2; Ningthoukhongja (Man) 1:32:24, 3.</p>.<p><strong>Discus Throw:</strong> Kirpal Singh (Cha) 57.37m, 1; Nirbhay Singh (Har) 55.26, 2; Arjun (Del) 54.90, 3.</p>.<p><strong>Decathlon:</strong> Thowfeeq N (Ker) 7276 pts, 1; Kushal Mohite (Mah) 7251 pts, 2; Jashbir Nayak (Odi) 7131 pts, 3.</p>.<p><strong>Women: 200m:</strong> Harita Bhadra (Mah) 23.14, 1; Unnathi Bollanda (Kar) 23.40, 2; Prakruthi R Rao B (Kar) 23.58, 3.</p>.<p><strong>800m:</strong> Gowthami Jayaraman (TN) 2:04.17, 1; Pooja (Har) 2:04.37, 2; Lili Das (Utt) 2:04.59, 3.</p>.<p><strong>Pole Vault:</strong> Sindhushree G (Kar) 4.25m (NR: Old: 4.23m, Baranica Elangovan, Bhubaneswar, 2026), 1; Baranica Elangovan (TN) 4.20m, 2; Nitika Akare (MP) 4.10m, 3.</p>.<p><strong>Shot Put:</strong> Manpreet Kaur (Har) 17.75m, 1; Krishna Jayasankar (TN) 16.96m, 2; Srishti Vig (Del) 16.96m, 3.</p>