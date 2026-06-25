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Homeindiakarnataka

Shivamogga's Sindhusree G vaults to national record; qualifies for the Asian Games

Realising what she had just achieved, Sindhushree dashed towards the coach's area and collapsed at the feet of her coach Vijeesh M M.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 18:28 IST
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Sindhushree G dedicates the national record to her later father Ganesh R.

Sindhushree G dedicates the national record to her later father Ganesh R.

Credit: DH Photo

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Published 25 June 2026, 18:28 IST
Karnataka Newsshivamoggapole vault

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