<p>Iran supreme leader<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Khamenei"> Ayatollah Ali Khamenei</a>'s killing on Saturday is being mourned thousands of kilometers away in Alipur, a Shia-dominated village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=chikkaballapur%20">Chikkaballapur</a>, following a joint operation by Israel and the United States. </p><p>The village is observing a three-day mourning, starting Sunday, to pay tribute to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Iran">Iranian </a>supreme leader. Shops and commercial establishments were voluntarily closed, while residents observed a moment silence. </p><p>All celebrations and public events have been suspended for three days to maintain a peaceful environment. </p>.In Pics| Iran mourns the demise of Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.<p>The villagers claim that Khamenei visited Alipura in 1986. Following the visit, the ties between the village and Iran strengthened significantly.</p><p>There is also a hospital built in his name, symbolising the community's respect and reverence for Khamenei.</p><p>Most families in the village have direct connections with Iran, with many having settled or moved to the country for education and employment. </p><p>The grief was such that a special prayer was organised in the Shia mosque for Khamenei's soul to rest in peace. </p><p>People shed tears wore black dresses, held black flags and took out a march condemning the assassination. They also raised slogans and held Khamenei's poster. </p><p><strong>Khamenei killed</strong></p><p>US President Donald Trump announced the death of Khamenei, which was later confirmed by both Israel and Iran. </p><p>The US and Israel carried out a joint operation on Iran on Saturday, which targeted top leaders and military officials. The strikes led to a massive conflict in West Asia. </p><p>Khamenei had become Iran's highest authority in 1989, following the death of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. </p><p>As the supreme leader, Khamenei had the ultimate control over Iran's political, military and religious institutions, shaping domestic policy and guiding foreign relations.</p>.West Asia conflict | Who is likely to replace Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as Iran's next supreme leader?.<p>Israel saw him as a dangerous force in West Asia, citing his backing for Iran's network of militant allies, including Palestinian Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah.</p><p>He followed the conservative vision of his predecessor, Khomeini, quashing the ambitions of elected presidents who sought more open policies at home and abroad. </p><p>Under his rule, authorities crushed repeated protests and sidelined reformists pushing for less confrontation with the West.</p><p>Iran emerged as a powerful anti-US force under Khamenei, extending its influence across West Asia. </p><p>He backed the 2015 nuclear deal brokered with world powers and pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani, which briefly eased Iran's isolation. However, tensions rose after Trump abandoned the accord in 2018 and reimposed sanctions.</p>