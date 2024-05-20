Short course on rocket systems and technologies at IISc

The Department of Aerospace and the Centre for Continuing Education at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) are offering a course on Rocket Systems and Technologies between June 10 and 15.
The course is being offered to a limited number of participants on a first-come, first-serve basis. It is designed for academic faculties, industry professionals, graduate, undergraduate and PhD students, scientists and engineers. The student participants are required to have completed the third or fourth year BTech.
Among the course topics are configuration and staging of launch vehicle systems, rocket propulsion, mission design, system engineering in rocket systems, navigation and control of rockets, classical and advanced guidance of missiles, aerodynamics and flight mechanics for rockets, design of re-entry systems, guidance for soft-landing missions and hypersonic technologies.
Professionals can register with a fee (excluding GST) of Rs 22,000 until May 31 and Rs 25,000 after May 31. The course fees for PhD, MTech and BTech students are Rs 15,000 and Rs 17,500, Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 and 6,000 and 7,500, respectively. The charges for accommodation, arranged outside the IISc campus, are not included in the course fee. S Unnikrishnan, director, VSSC, ISRO, Prahlada Ramarao, former director, Defence Research and Development Laboratory, and B N Suresh, former director, VSSC, ISRO, are among the speakers.
Candidates can register on http://forms.office.com/r/5hZSQ93nAz
Published 20 May 2024, 00:29 IST