Shortage of burial grounds: Karnataka govt buys private lands

There is a shortage of government lands in the state as a result of which the government is forced to buy lands from private entities for public amenities.
The government has spent over Rs 20 crore in the last four months to buy land for burial grounds, revenue minister Krishna Byregowda said in the Legislative Council.
Gowda said over the years, government lands had been given away under various grants.
“Except for some gomala land, most of the government land has been granted,” the minister said. Underlining the paucity of government land, Gowda said the government had spent over Rs 20 crore in the last four months to buy land for burial grounds from private entities. “Be it for a burial ground, playground or power station, there is a shortage of land,” he said.
He was responding to a question raised by MLC K Harish Kumar about granting lands to institutions belonging to the most backward classes.
Speaking about losing B Kharab land which is meant to be public land, Gowda opined that the previous government’s decision to allow private parties to buy landlocked B Kharab land in Bengaluru was against public interest.
While MLC BM Farooq urged the government to extend this provision across the state, Gowda said the government would not consider such a proposal as there was a need to safeguard such lands, albeit them being landlocked.
Further, to crack down on land encroachment, the revenue department will introduce a beat system beginning in January, the minister said.
“We have already developed an App for it in which all the government property details are uploaded,” he said. In the beat system, the Village Accountant will go to the spot and upload details on the app. It will accept the details only when the GPS coordinates are provided, ensuring that the official is uploading the image from the spot. They have to certify that it is not encroachment, the minister stated, adding that the government was also booking cases against officials involved in land encroachment.
‘14.72L acres encroached’
The extent of government land across the state is 63.32 lakh acres, of which 14.72 lakh acres are encroached upon. Of this, about 10.82 lakh acres fall under the Akrama-Sakrama scheme and some have been used for public purposes.
The government has to free up 3.89 lakh acres from encroachment. Of this, 2.73 lakh acres have already been freed. There are 5,507 cases pending in Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Special Courts, as per data provided by the department in the Legislative Council.