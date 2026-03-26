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Shortcut to disaster: Bengaluru sees one-way violations spike

Despite intensified crackdowns and awareness campaigns, driving against the flow of traffic has seen a staggering spike in the city.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 22:57 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 22:57 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaCrimeRoad Rage

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