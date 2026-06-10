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Homeindiakarnataka

'Show me the law which exempts them...': Priyank Kharge cranks up pressure on RSS

Kharge offered to visit the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s headquarters. Alternatively, he invited RSS leaders to his office to review the legal status of the organisation.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 11:29 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 11:29 IST
Karnataka NewsRSSRashtriya Swayamsevak SanghPriyank Kharge

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