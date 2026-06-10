'Show me the law which exempts them...': Priyank Kharge cranks up pressure on RSS

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> on Wednesday offered to visit the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">RSS</a>) headquarters here to understand under what law the Hindu nationalist organisation is exempt from registering with the government. </p><p>Alternatively, Priyank invited RSS leaders to his office to review the legal status of the organisation. </p><p>“Let the RSS call me to its Keshava Krupa headquarters. Let them show me the law under which they are exempted from being accountable to the government,” Priyank said. “Or, let them come to my office with documents. Let them show how they are exempt from Constitutional provisions. I will evaluate it. If I'm wrong, I'll apologise. Otherwise, let them make amends,” he said. </p>.Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge tells RSS to 'keep documents ready for registration', BJP cries foul.<p>Priyank has been gunning for the registration of the RSS, which its Sarsanghachalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat has described as ‘a body of individuals’. </p><p>In November last year, Bhagwat said: “We are categorised as (a) body of individuals. And we are a recognised organisation. The income tax department asked us to pay income tax, and there was litigation. The court said, ‘This is a body of individuals and our guru dakshina (donation) was exempted from income tax’.”</p><p>Priyank remains unconvinced. “In a country where even a street vendor must register, temples and Gods must account for every donation received and citizens must file tax returns, how is the RSS exempt? Can they do whatever they want?” he said. “They keep referring to themselves as a body of individuals. Even Bangalore Club is a body of individuals,” he said. </p>.BJP MP Kota Srinivas Poojary slams Priyank Kharge for targeting RSS, urges focus on governance.<p>In a tweet after taking charge as the home minister, Priyank asked the RSS to “keep your documents ready” for registration. In the past, Priyank has claimed that the Congress government would introduce a law to get the RSS registered. </p><p>The minister’s tweet garnered an attack from senior BJP leader CT Ravi who said prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi tried to ban the RSS and failed. </p><p>“I don’t think CT Ravi knows his history. RSS leaders fell at the feet of Nehru and Sardar Patel after the organisation was banned. When Indira Gandhi banned the RSS, its sarsanghachalak wrote a long, appreciative letter supporting the Emergency,” Priyank said, dubbing the RSS as “cowards”. </p>