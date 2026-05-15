Showers bring respite from sweltering heat in parts of Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Dharwad, Haveri, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada and Vijayanagar districts late on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Falling trees snapped electricity lines, affecting power supply. The showers brought respite from sweltering heat.</p>.<p>Strong winds blew away roof sheets of over 30 houses in several villages of Belagavi district. A tree fell on a dargah at Hosaritti in Haveri district damaging its compound. A 68-year-old man died on the spot after a tree branch fell on him in Bidarakundi village of Muddebihal taluk in Vijayapura district. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning lashed many places in Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Bidar districts.</p>.<p>Dundappa B Gavanal alias Ajay (19) died after he was struck by lightning near Mudahadadi village in Davangere taluk. Several parts of the district including Davangere, Honnali, Harihar and Channagiri taluks received good rains accompanied by lightning.</p>