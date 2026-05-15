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Showers bring respite from sweltering heat in parts of Karnataka

Strong winds blew away roof sheets of over 30 houses in several villages of Belagavi district.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 20:39 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 20:39 IST
IndiaKarnatakarain

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