<p>A youth died while four farmers suffered severe burns in two separate incidents of lightning strikes as thundershowers, accompanied by thunder and lightning and gusty winds lashed several districts in north interior Karnataka on Tuesday evening.</p>.<p>Mahesh Kishan Chouhan (22) of Dhansingh Naik Tanda in Chincholi taluk, Kalaburagi district died instantly when he was struck by lightning. The incident occurred when he was working at his farm.</p>.<p>At Nittur (B) village in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district, four farmers sustained severe burns in a lightning strike. The injured - Suvarna Sainath Karigar, Parvati, Narasing and Ashwini -were rushed to BRIMS, Bidar, after administering first aid at the primary health centre in the village. The condition of Parvati and Ashwini is said to be critical.</p>.<p>Several parts of Bidar and Kalaburagi districts experienced thundershowers in the evening.</p>.<p>Thundershowers, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed Hubballi city for over one hour in the evening. The sudden showers caught people off-guard. Waterlogging was reported on city roads and several residential areas following the sharp showers.</p>.<p>In Belagavi, water leakage caused hardships to the staff at the deputy commissioner’s office following the hailstorm. Rainwater mixed with slush gushed into the DC’s chamber. Khanapur, Saundatti, Chikkodi and Gokak taluks also received showers in the evening.</p>.<p>Thunderstorm, with heightened thunder activity and gusty winds, pounded many parts of Haveri district, including the city. The showers brought some respite from sweltering heat to Haveri, Savanur, Byadgi, Shiggaon, Hirekerur and Ranebennur taluks.</p>.<p>Tarikere and NR Pura in Chikkamagaluru district witnessed heavy rain coupled with gusty winds. The storm brought down several arecanut, coconut trees and banana plantations at several villages in Tarikere taluk.</p>.<p>Hebri town and parts of taluk in Udupi district also witnessed thundershowers in the evening.</p>