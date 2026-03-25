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Showers lash North Karnataka districts, youth killed in lightning

Mahesh Kishan Chouhan (22) of Dhansingh Naik Tanda in Chincholi taluk, Kalaburagi district died instantly when he was struck by lightning. The incident occurred when he was working at his farm.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 22:31 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 22:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakarainlightningNorth Karnataka

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