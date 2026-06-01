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Homeindiakarnataka

Shrinking water bodies in Karnataka's Dharwad district raise alarm

Most of the districts in North Karnataka benefit from one or more rivers that sustain agriculture, Dharwad has traditionally depended on its network of tanks and streams.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 00:14 IST
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A dh file photo of the lake at Dummavada in Kalaghatagi taluk. 
A dh file photo of the lake at Dummavada in Kalaghatagi taluk. 
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Published 01 June 2026, 00:14 IST
Karnataka NewsDharwadwater bodies

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