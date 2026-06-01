Shrinking water bodies in Karnataka's Dharwad district raise alarm

<p>Dharwad: Dharwad is one among the districts in North Karnataka which for generations relied on local tanks or other water bodies to quench the thirst of its residents. Moreover, these lifelines played major role in supporting the agriculture activities in the region.</p>.<p>These tanks, capable of storing crores of litres of water, helped communities withstand recurring droughts. They also attracted migratory birds from as far as Europe and Antarctica, making them important ecological hotspots. However, over the years, their condition has deteriorated significantly, threatening both the environment and livelihoods.</p>.Most tanks across Karnataka have water even in summer, says N S Boseraju.<p>Most of the districts in North Karnataka benefit from one or more rivers that sustain agriculture, Dharwad has traditionally depended on its network of tanks and streams. According to revenue records, the district once had around 1,250 tanks with a combined storage capacity of nearly 15 TMC ft of water. These water bodies played a crucial role in supporting agriculture, recharging groundwater, and providing drinking water for both people and livestock.</p>.<p>Reports indicate that only about 250 of the district’s 1,250 tanks are currently in good condition, while the remaining 1,000 exist largely on paper. Many have become heavily silted, reducing their storage capacity, while others have fallen victim to encroachment.</p>.<p>According to sources, the district administration had submitted more than a dozen proposals over the past four years seeking nearly Rs 290 crore for tank rejuvenation works. However, the state government has released only Rs 30 crore so far.</p>.<p>Officials say the funding shortfall has affected the quality and scope of restoration, limiting the ability to improve water storage capacity. Around 70% of the district’s tanks are reportedly choked with silt, making them incapable of retaining rainwater.</p>.<p>Observers point out that while significant funds have been spent on the development of major water bodies such as the tanks at Neersagar, Unkal and Kelageri, many smaller local tanks have received little attention. This neglect has contributed to a steady decline in groundwater level across the district.</p>.284 villages in Karnataka face drinking water crisis this summer.<p>Built by earlier generations with the vision of ensuring year-round water availability, many of these tanks today hold water only during the monsoon. According to officials, nearly 87 per cent of the tanks retain water for barely four months—from July to October—after which the stored water drains away through natural channels.</p>