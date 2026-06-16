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‘Shun the arrogance, follow the law’: Priyank Kharge says Mohan Bhagwat's 'Hindu religion not registered' video is not reply to his letter

The argument that a religion cannot be registered and therefore the RSS need not be registered is both flawed and absurd, says Karnataka Home Minister
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 05:00 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 05:00 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsRSSMohan BhagwatPriyank Kharge

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