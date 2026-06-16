‘Shun the arrogance, follow the law’: Priyank Kharge says Mohan Bhagwat's 'Hindu religion not registered' video is not reply to his letter

<p>Karnataka Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge </a>has intensified his demand for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)</a> to formalise its legal status, dismissing recent defence by RSS chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-bhagwat">Mohan Bhagwat</a> as “flawed and absurd”.</p><p>The development follows an official letter, dated Jun 13, 2026, dispatched by the Minister to the RSS leadership, seeking clarity on the organisation’s operational and legal framework. </p><p>Addressing the circulation of a video on social media, which many users claimed were a direct rebuttal to his letter, Kharge clarified that the timeline did not align.</p>.'Explain legal status & income': Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge writes to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.<p>“I dispatched my letter and put it up on social media on June 15, while this interaction by the RSS Chief was on June 13/14,” Kharge said in a post on X. “Let me set the record straight.”</p><p>The RSS sarsanghchalak (chief), during a recent interaction in Kerala, had argued that the organisation does not require registration because it does not seek government funding and operates as a cultural entity, likening it to a religion.</p><p>Terming such demands "political gimmick", Bhagwat argued that the Hindu religion was also not registered. "Hindu Dharma is not registered. Many things are not registered...," he said.</p>.'Those are all politics': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat rejects Karnataka govt's demand for registration.<p>Kharge, however, rejected this comparison, calling it a contradiction of the organisation's actual footprint.</p><p>“The RSS has every right to be a cultural organisation. That is their choice. But it cannot simultaneously exercise enormous social and political influence while repeatedly insisting that it has no political agenda and therefore owes no public accountability,” the Minister said.</p><p>"The BJP itself acknowledges the RSS as its ideological parent and their sway over public life is undeniable."</p>. <p>Highlighting the scale of the RSS, Kharge said it rceives donations through a vast ecosystem of over 2,500 affiliated organisations, both domestic and overseas and operates out of a sprawling headquarters in the national capital and other State capitals.</p><p>He pointed out that the RSS chief receives advanced security liaison protocol and other people of the organisation have protocols funded by the taxpayer.</p><p> “The public is entitled to know whether the organisation complies with the same legal standards expected of everyone else,” Kharge said. </p><p>“Formal recognition under law would settle this contradiction once and for all.”</p><p>The Minister emphasised that his inquiry is not against the organisation’s right to function — whether it runs schools, think tanks, or social service bodies — but rather a demand for transparency within the framework of the Constitution.</p><p>“The argument that a religion cannot be registered and therefore the RSS need not be registered is both flawed and absurd. The RSS cannot be considered to be representing any religion when they themselves are only 100 years in existence,” he added.</p><p>Kharge described Bhagwat’s assertion that the RSS is under no obligation to answer questions as “troubling”, suggesting that it reflects a mindset that public accountability is optional and that the organisation is above legal scrutiny.</p><p>“In a constitutional democracy, no institution, however old or influential, enjoys that privilege,” Kharge said. </p><p>“Shun the arrogance, follow the law and have your office-bearers or legal heads come and explain to me,” Kharge said in the post.</p>