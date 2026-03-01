<p>Udupi: A sub-inspector of police allegedly collapsed and died while participating in the Karnataka Police Run organised by the Udupi district police here on Sunday morning.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Naseer Hussain, a sub-inspector attached to the Kundapura Rural Police Station. He was taking part in the 5-km run organised under the theme “Our Police, Our Pride” to promote physical fitness, a drug-free Karnataka, and cyber awareness.</p>.Police job aspirant dies during running test in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.<p>The event was held at the Ajjarakadu Grounds and saw the participation of hundreds of police personnel from across the district.</p>.<p>According to sources, while running in the marathon, SI Naseer Hussain fell sick and suddenly collapsed on the track. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Udupi for treatment. However, doctors declared him brought dead after examination. Further details are awaited.</p>