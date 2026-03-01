Menu
SI collapses, dies during Karnataka Police Run in Udupi

The event was held at the Ajjarakadu Grounds and saw participation from hundreds of police personnel from across the district.
Published 01 March 2026, 09:42 IST
Karnataka NewsUdupi

