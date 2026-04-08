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SI makes personnel stand in hot sun for 3 hours for ‘not doing job well’ in Karnataka's Chitradurga

SP orders probe against woman officer.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 21:00 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 21:00 IST
Karnataka NewsChitradurgaSub inspector

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