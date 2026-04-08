<p>Personnel of the Chikkajajur police station in Holalkere taluk of the district, including women, were made to stand in the hot sun for over three hours ‘for not doing jobs assigned to them properly’ by sub-inspector (SI) K Netravati on Tuesday. </p>.<p>The SI’s action has triggered widespread criticism, prompting district superintendent of police (SP) Ranjith Kumar Bandaru to direct deputy SP Girish Gowda to conduct an investigation into the episode. </p>.<p>The news and photos of the incident have gone viral on social media. </p>.<p>Among them were 16 male personnel, including the assistant sub-inspector (ASI), and four female personnel. Some of those standing were seen holding rifles. </p>.D K Shivakumar, Muniyappa blaming Centre for LPG supply due to their dream of becoming Karnataka CM: Pralhad Joshi.<p>Those who got exhausted due to the ‘punishment’ reportedly sought water to drink, while the elderly among them were reduced to tears. A few reported health issues and visited a hospital for treatment, sources said. </p>.<p>Bandaru told reporters that he had sought an explanation from the sub-inspector in this regard. </p>.<p>Reacting to the charges, Netravati said she had not punished anybody. The SI said the personnel had to remain in standing position for some time as she was admonishing one of the personnel who addressed her in the singular during the weekly parade. The said personnel had repeatedly shown dereliction of duty, she said.</p>