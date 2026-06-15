Siblings drown in farm pond with no fencing in Karnataka's Doddaballapura

<p>Bengaluru: Two siblings drowned in a farm pond in Doddaballapura taluk on Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased are Daksha (11) and Dhanush (4), residents of Thogarighatta village.</p>.Five drown in River Tungabhadra near Mantralaya.<p>Police said the siblings were playing near the pond in the afternoon while their parents had briefly stepped out. They fell into the pond, which belonged to a local farmer, Gurumurthy, and drowned.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigations revealed the pond had no protective fencing or safety mechanisms. Doddaballapura Rural police have registered a case and launched a probe.</p>