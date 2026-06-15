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Homeindiakarnataka

Siblings drown in farm pond with no fencing in Karnataka's Doddaballapura

Police said the siblings were playing near the pond in the afternoon while their parents had briefly stepped out.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 20:58 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 20:58 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDrowning

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