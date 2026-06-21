Siblings killed in road accident in Karnataka’s Laxmeshwar

<p>Laxmeshwar: A woman and her younger brother were killed in a road accident involving a two-wheeler and a canter vehicle near Sanklipur Cross on the Savanur Road on Friday evening.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Gauravva (48) and her brother Fakiresh Barki (46), residents of Vadnikoppa village in Savanur taluk.</p>.<p>According to Laxmeshwar police, Gauravva died on the spot, while Fakiresh succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital.</p>.<p>A case has been filed in this regard and further investigation is on.</p>