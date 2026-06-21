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Homeindiakarnataka

Siblings killed in road accident in Karnataka’s Laxmeshwar

The deceased have been identified as Gauravva (48) and her brother Fakiresh Barki (46), residents of Vadnikoppa village in Savanur taluk.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 01:35 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 01:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAccident

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