Siddaramaiah accuses BJP of favouring authoritarianism over democracy

<p>Mysuru (Karnataka): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP during an SIR awareness campaign in Mysuru, accusing the party of having no faith in democracy or the Constitution and of favouring authoritarianism.</p>.<p>Addressing the gathering, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> alleged that the BJP's politics were rooted in authoritarianism rather than democratic and constitutional values.</p>.<p>"They came to power through the back door. Do you know why? Because they have no faith in democracy and the Constitution that Babasaheb Ambedkar gave us. If there are any opponents of democracy or opponents of the Constitution, they are the members of the BJP," he claimed.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP's advocacy of 'One Nation, One Election' reflected its preference for authoritarianism.</p>.<p>"BJP wants authoritarian rule in this country. That is precisely why they advocate 'One Nation, One Election'," he said.</p>.Hasten 'B' to 'A' Khata conversion: Yathindra Siddaramaiah tells officials .<p>Questioning the BJP's invocation of Hindutva, Siddaramaiah asked who had historically oppressed sections of Hindu society.</p>.<p>"Now they talk about Hindutva. Who has oppressed Hindus today? Who created the caste divisions and the varna system? Who denied education to the Shudras for hundreds of years? You must understand this. That is why Babasaheb Ambedkar said that those who do not know history can never create history," he said.</p>.<p>Calling on people to understand India's social history, Siddaramaiah said only then could historical injustices be corrected.</p>.<p>"You must know history. Every individual, every Indian, must know our social history. Only when we understand it can we correct it and write a new history," he said.</p>.<p>Appealing to members of downtrodden communities not to support the BJP, Siddaramaiah alleged that the party opposed social justice because equal opportunities for all would end exploitation.</p>.<p>"Today, the Shudras are falling prey to the BJP's inducements. Under no circumstances should the Shudras go with the BJP. They are opponents of the Shudras because if social justice is established in this country, if everyone gets equal opportunities, how will they be able to continue exploiting people?" he claimed. </p>