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Homeindiakarnataka

Siddaramaiah accuses BJP of favouring authoritarianism over democracy

Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP's advocacy of 'One Nation, One Election' reflected its preference for authoritarianism.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 12:05 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 12:05 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

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