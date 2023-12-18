Siddaramaiah accuses state BJP leaders of peddling fake news

Bengaluru: Launching a broadside against the BJP leaders, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday alleged that state leaders C T Ravi and C N Ashwath Narayan were spreading fake news and dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expel them from the party.
In a press statement, Siddaramaiah alleged: “The BJP is known to spread fake news and its full form should have been ‘Bogale Janata Party’. It is now evident that their entire machinery works towards spreading fake news.” He further asserted that from Narendra Modi to C T Ravi, their agenda is to manipulate through fake news. “I dare Modi to oust Narayan and Ravi if he stands for truth,” demanded.
Siddaramaiah contended, “BJP leaders like (Ashwath) Narayan, (C T) Ravi, and others have engaged in spreading misleading information about me. The deceptive tactic involves circulating an edited video that distorts my statements, falsely implying an admission of the Congress’ inability to fulfill promises made in 2023.”
Siddaramaiah termed that the attempt to manipulate the narrative by these leaders (presenting a distorted video) is a disconcerting example of misinformation that undermines the people’s right to accurate information.
He clarified, contrary to the manipulated narrative, the unaltered video clearly reflects my remarks in the Assembly, holding the BJP accountable for failing to fulfill promises made in their 2018 manifesto, especially the loan waiver promise they had made.
“I quoted Yediyurappa, who in 2009, had said that they didn’t have a printing machine to print notes and lacked the funds to waive farm loans. Yediyurappa had acknowledged that it was not possible for the BJP to fulfill promises made during elections. The reality is that the BJP did not fulfill promises made in 2008 or in 2018. They did not fulfill more than 90% of their promises made in 2018. This highlights their lack of commitment... I had described them as betrayers and cheaters,” the CM charged.