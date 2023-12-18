Siddaramaiah accuses state BJP leaders of peddling fake news

“I quoted Yediyurappa, who in 2009, had said that they didn’t have a printing machine to print notes and lacked the funds to waive farm loans. Yediyurappa had acknowledged that it was not possible for the BJP to fulfill promises made during elections. The reality is that the BJP did not fulfill promises made in 2008 or in 2018. They did not fulfill more than 90% of their promises made in 2018. This highlights their lack of commitment... I had described them as betrayers and cheaters,” the CM charged.