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Siddaramaiah and I will abide by Congress high command decision on leadership issue, says D K Shivakumar

Speaking to reporters after returning from Delhi, Shivakumar said he will not speak on political issues before the media.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 08:50 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaIndian PoliticsD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiah

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