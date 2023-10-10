Siddaramaiah announces ban on firecrackers during functions, allows green crackers

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday ordered a ban on bursting conventional firecrackers during processions and marriages while announcing a slew of other safety measures.

Siddaramaiah held a high-level meeting with senior officials in the aftermath of a massive blaze at a firecracker godown in Attibele near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border on the southern outskirts of Bengaluru that killed 14 people and injured four on October 7.

“Going forward, I’ve said that the Supreme Court order that only green crackers should be sold and used must be strictly implemented,” Siddaramaiah said.