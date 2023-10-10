Siddaramaiah announces ban on firecrackers during functions, allows green crackers

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday ordered a ban on bursting conventional firecrackers during processions and marriages while announcing a slew of other safety measures.
Siddaramaiah held a high-level meeting with senior officials in the aftermath of a massive blaze at a firecracker godown in Attibele near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border on the southern outskirts of Bengaluru that killed 14 people and injured four on October 7.
“Going forward, I’ve said that the Supreme Court order that only green crackers should be sold and used must be strictly implemented,” Siddaramaiah said.
"The government is banning bursting of firecrackers during political functions, rallies, processions, religious fairs, marriages...if the ban is violated, then cases will be booked against organisers of such events," Siddaramaiah said. "But green crackers are allowed," he added.
Green crackers are basically made of reduced shell sizes without ash, fewer raw materials and come with dust suppressants to reduce emissions. They are believed to be less polluting than conventional crackers.
Siddaramaiah pointed out that Deepavali is coming up. “We’ve seen children getting injured in the eyes, hands and legs. There are even deaths sometimes. So, while dealing with explosives, strict action is needed,” he said.
Licensing reform
“At present, one licence under the Explosives Act is valid for five years. I’ve said that licences must be obtained afresh every year on the basis of the previous year’s performance,” Siddaramaiah said.
All existing licences will be reviewed to see if they are compliant with the law. “Those who aren’t fulfilling licence conditions such as having sufficient open spaces and others will be cancelled,” the CM said.
Three officers suspended
Siddaramaiah ordered the suspension of the Tahsildar, the police inspector and the chief fire officer for “lapses” on their part leading to the Attibele mishap. The deputy commissioner and police superintendent will get notices.
“While issuing licences, no-objection certificates are required from the Tahsildar, police inspector and chief fire officer. Based on this, the deputy commissioner issues the licence under the Explosives Act and Rules,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that much care must be exercised before issuing licences.
In the Attibele case, one Ramaswamy Reddy obtained the licence for sale of firecrackers. “He didn’t hold a licence for the godown. His licence allowed sale of 1,000 kg of firecrackers. But he had kept 7,000-8,000 kg at the godown,” Siddaramaiah said.
The government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of those who died in the Attibele incident and free treatment to the four injured. "Those working there were mostly students, all from Tamil Nadu. They came to work for a daily wage of Rs 600," the CM said.