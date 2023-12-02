Siddaramaiah approves CBI probe into co-op bank scams

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday approved handing over to the CBI investigations into scams at three Bengaluru-based cooperative banks.
According to the chief minister's office (CMO), Siddaramaiah has given his nod for a CBI probe into financial frauds at Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank, its sister concern Sri Guru Sarvabhauma Souharda Credit Cooperative Ltd, and Sri Vasista Credit Souharda Sahakari Ltd.
Following the CM's nod, the home department issued an order according sanction to the CBI to investigate the multi-crore frauds committed by the "directors, chief executives and staff members of the management board" of the three banks.
When he was leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah had demanded a CBI probe into frauds reported at these banks involving thousands of depositors whose money was swindled.
Even the previous BJP government, with Yeshwanthpur MLA ST Somashekar as cooperation minister, was in favour of a CBI probe.
Authorities have found irregularities to the tune of Rs 1,294 crore at the Guru Raghavendra Bank.
The Guru Sarvabhauma Society reportedly lost Rs 284 crore due to financial misappropriation. The extent of fraud at the Vasishta Cooperative Bank was Rs 282 crore.