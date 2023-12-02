Siddaramaiah approves CBI probe into co-op bank scams

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday approved handing over to the CBI investigations into scams at three Bengaluru-based cooperative banks.

According to the chief minister's office (CMO), Siddaramaiah has given his nod for a CBI probe into financial frauds at Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank, its sister concern Sri Guru Sarvabhauma Souharda Credit Cooperative Ltd, and Sri Vasista Credit Souharda Sahakari Ltd.

Following the CM's nod, the home department issued an order according sanction to the CBI to investigate the multi-crore frauds committed by the "directors, chief executives and staff members of the management board" of the three banks.