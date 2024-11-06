Siddaramaiah arrives for Lokayukta questioning in MUDA case

<p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday arrived at the Government House in Mysuru. </p>.<p>The Congress leader has been asked to appear before the Lokayukta police in Mysuru today for an inquiry over the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.</p><p>It may be recalled that the Lokayukta Police had questioned Siddaramaiah's wife B M Parvathi on October 25. Other accused in the case, besides earlier and present officials of MUDA, have already been quizzed by the Lokayukta Police.</p><p>The Lokayukta Police are investigating the case, based on an FIR filed against the Karnataka CM and others, on September 27. On September 25, a special court in Bengaluru for cases involving elected representatives had directed the Lokayukta Police, to initiate an investigation against Siddaramaiah and others on the basis of a complaint filed by Mysuru-based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.</p><p>As per the complaint, J Devaraju sold 3.16 acre of land on survey number 464 of Kesare village, in Mysuru taluk, to B M Mallikarjuna Swamy, Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law, on August 25, 2004. Later, it was converted from agricultural land to non-agriculture land. On October 6, 2010, Mallikarjuna Swamy gifted the land to his sister Parvathi. Parvathi submitted multiple representations to MUDA, from 2014, seeking compensation for the land, developed by MUDA without acquiring it. On December 12, 2021, the then MUDA Commissioner D B Natesh allotted 14 sites on alternative developed area, in Vijayanagar third and fourth stage of Mysuru, on a 50:50 ratio.</p><p>In the wake of various developments, since the filing of the FIR, Parvathi returned all the 14 sites to MUDA on October 3.</p><p>Besides Lokayukta Police, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing the case.</p><p>The ED filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), against Siddaramaiah and others, on September 30, based on the Lokayukta FIR.</p><p><em>(With DHNS inputs)</em></p>