Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Siddaramaiah arrives for Lokayukta questioning in MUDA case

The Karnataka CM arrived at the Government House in Mysuru.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 04:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 04:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramiahmuda

Follow us on :

Follow Us