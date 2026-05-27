<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> High Command on Tuesday decisively stepped in to end the festering leadership issues in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, asking Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> to pave the way for a transition of power in the state.</p><p>Siddaramaiah is likely to resign on Wednesday or Thursday. The Congress Legislative Party meeting is likely to be held on Thursday or Friday to elect the new leader. </p><p>Congress General Secretary (in charge of Karnataka) Randeep Surjewala will arrive in Bengaluru on Wednesday to oversee the smooth transition of power.</p><p>The CM is likely to hold a press conference on Wednesday at Bengaluru to disclose his decision to resign.</p><p>Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held a closed-door meeting with Siddaramaiah lasting over 40 minutes at the party headquarters in Delhi. </p><p>During this meeting, he reportedly tried to impress upon the veteran leader the need to agree to a generational shift in the Karnataka Congress.</p><p>The Congress leadership has not yet indicated who will replace Siddaramaiah.</p><p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has been actively lobbying for the post, while other names doing the rounds include Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader G Parameshwara.</p>.If Rahul Gandhi asks, Siddaramaiah will resign, says Rajanna.<p>According to sources, Rahul Gandhi offered Siddaramaiah an honourable exit, including the post of Karnataka Congress unit president with his son Yathindra inducted as a Cabinet minister.</p><p>Another option discussed was sending him to the Rajya Sabha and appointing him as Leader of Opposition in the Upper House.</p><p>Siddaramaiah, however, remained non-committal about transitioning to national politics.</p><p>Taking the Rajya Sabha seat will not only set the stage for Siddaramaiah’s “graceful” exit, but is seen as a win-win for both the leader and the party.</p><p>As the Congress’ tallest OBC leader, he fits its national OBC pitch. Karnataka under Siddaramaiah was the Congress test case to highlight the Centre’s “step-motherly” treatment. </p><p>His attacks on the Centre over tax devolution, Hindi imposition, NEP and fuel price hike make him a ready weapon against BJP in Delhi. Crucially, his shift removes a parallel power centre in Karnataka, clearing space for Shivakumar. </p><p>Siddaramaiah has refused a Delhi post earlier. This time, he might consider the option but not before bargaining for “appropriate” posts for his loyalist MLAs and MLC son Dr Yathindra.</p><p>A “compromise formula” could see Shivakumar sharing power with more than one Deputy CM, including Yathindra. But with the 2028 polls under two years away, the high command wants a smooth handover to avoid Ahinda bloc backlash, especially from Kurubas.</p><p>Congress still remembers the Lingayat alienation after Veerendra Patil’s ouster and BJP’s 2023 rout after Yediyurappa’s exit. </p><p>In his interactions, the chief minister reportedly questioned the need for his resignation, pointing out that there were no major complaints against his government, sources said.</p>