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Homeindiakarnataka

Siddaramaiah asked to step down from Karnataka CM post as Congress high command steps in to end power tussle

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held a closed-door meeting with Siddaramaiah lasting over 40 minutes at the party headquarters in Delhi.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 18:32 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 18:32 IST
India NewsCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

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