Is PM Modi an economist, asks Siddaramaiah, recalls BJP's poll promises of 2 crore jobs a year

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising the five guarantees of the Congress government and wondered whether he was an economist.

He also took a dig at the prime minister for failing to offer two crore jobs a year as promised 10 years ago.

"Mr Prime Minister, our Congress government has implemented all the five guarantees in Karnataka. Your statement that the state will go bankrupt has proved wrong," he said.

Siddaramaiah was speaking at the launch of the registration of Congress party’s fifth and final poll guarantee ‘Yuva Nidhi’ offering unemployment assistance of Rs 3,000 to graduates and Rs 1,500 to diploma holders who passed in the academic year 2022-23.

"Is Modi an economist? He had said that Karnataka will go bankrupt if the five guarantees are implemented. The reality is that the state has grown financially strong now with the implementation of five guarantees," the chief minister claimed.