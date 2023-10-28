Siddaramaiah claims BJP attempting 'Operation Kamala' to destabilise his govt

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of attempting 'Operation Kamala' to destabilize his government. He firmly asserted that their efforts will not succeed, as "none of the Congress legislators will succumb to it".
'Operation Kamala' (Operation Lotus) refers to the alleged BJP scheme of engineering defections of opposition party legislators to form its own government.
The Chief Minister responded to the statement made by the party's Mandya MLA Ravikumar Gowda (Ravi Ganiga), who claimed that a team responsible for the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2019 is now trying to entice Congress legislators with offers such as Rs 50 crore and ministerial positions. Four legislators have allegedly been contacted, and there is evidence to support this claim, which will be shared soon, he said.
Regarding MLA Ravikumar Gowda's statement, Siddaramaiah said, "I haven't spoken to Ravi, who made the statement. But I have information that the BJP is attempting 'Operation Kamala' to destabilize this government." He went on to affirm that the BJP's efforts will not be successful because no Congress MLA will fall victim to 'Operation Kamala.'
Gowda also suggested that a former PA of BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa, who had joined JD(S) and lost in the assembly polls, was involved in activities aimed at luring legislators.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar responded to Gowda's remarks by stating, "A significant conspiracy is being hatched, but it will not succeed. We are aware of everyone's conduct. He (Gowda) has named a youngster, but prominent individuals are involved in this 'Operation Kamala.' Nothing will come of it."
Shivakumar had previously alleged that a team within the BJP is actively trying to destabilize the state government. Congress legislators have informed him and Siddaramaiah about who is in contact with them and what offers are being made, Shivakumar said.
Shivakumar urged Congress MLAs not to make public statements about the party's internal matters or government affairs, warning that further such statements will lead to notices being issued.
Gowda's claim that Shivakumar will become the Chief Minister after two and a half years of Siddaramaiah's government tenure has caused a stir within the party.