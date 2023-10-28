Siddaramaiah claims BJP attempting 'Operation Kamala' to destabilise his govt

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of attempting 'Operation Kamala' to destabilize his government. He firmly asserted that their efforts will not succeed, as "none of the Congress legislators will succumb to it".

'Operation Kamala' (Operation Lotus) refers to the alleged BJP scheme of engineering defections of opposition party legislators to form its own government.

The Chief Minister responded to the statement made by the party's Mandya MLA Ravikumar Gowda (Ravi Ganiga), who claimed that a team responsible for the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2019 is now trying to entice Congress legislators with offers such as Rs 50 crore and ministerial positions. Four legislators have allegedly been contacted, and there is evidence to support this claim, which will be shared soon, he said.