<p>Belagavi: BJP State President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=B%20Y%20Vijayendra">B Y Vijayendra</a> said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convening a special legislature session to oppose VB-G RAM G Act passed by NDA government at the Centre appears to be like settling political scores. </p><p>"<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> talks about the constitution, but the special session was against the federal system and there appears to be a conspiracy to destroy it," he said. </p><p>Vijayendra told reporters at the airport here on Friday that Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act that replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) was in the interest of poor and workers. </p>.Massive BJP protest in Ballari on January 17: B Y Vijayendra.<p>"We condemn the decision of Siddaramaiah of convening special legislature session to oppose it and using it to destroy sanctity of the legislature."</p><p>The Siddaramaiah government has completed nearly three years of being in office and should think of the welfare of the state, but instead he has been using the legislature session to instigate the people against the Centre, he said. Interests of the state have been forgotten by him and has been spewing venom against the Centre, Vijayendra claimed. </p><p>"It also appears that Siddaramaiah has been utilising Chanakya moves by convening the special legislature session against VB-G RAM G Act. The chief minister has been using the occasion to spread campaign against the Centre and also ensure that claim of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to replace him as chief minister being kept at bay," Vijayendra stated. </p><p>Vijayandra urged the chief minister to talk about the achievements of his government instead of campaigning against the Centre. </p>.No confusion related to power sharing or Cabinet reshuffle, asserts Siddaramaiah .<p>"Siddaramaiah instead of campaign against the Centre should tell about the achievements of his government and programmes implemented for the welfare of people as more than two and half years of his tenure being completed," he said.</p><p>To a query regarding Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, he said, "There was nothing wrong in Union Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy to returning to state politics. As a chief minister Kumaraswamy has given his own contributions for the state."</p><p>He said, there were no confusions in the BJP about the padayatra to be conducted upto Ballari. </p><p>"Earlier too we have conducted padyatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru regarding the sites in the names of Siddaramaiah’s wife. Talks have been held with state leaders and their opinions have been conveyed to central leaders. Myself was not opposed to the padyatra and have come across statements of former minister B Sriramulu in this regard. During talks with the central leaders, myself have been asked to come to New Delhi on January 19 and 20, during the election of BJP national president and decision for the padayatra will be taken," Vijayendra said. </p>