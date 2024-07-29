Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar to fly to Delhi to meet Congress top brass amid 'scams' in Karnataka

New Delhi: Amid alleged 'scams' in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Valmiki Corporation, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will be coming to the national capital on Tuesday and meet the Congress top leaders.
"The party higher-ups have called me to discuss government and party matters. Hence, the Deputy Chief Minister and I are visiting Delhi," the CM said in Mysuru.
During his stay in Delhi, the CM and Dy CM are scheduled to meet Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Organisation General Secretary K C Venugopal, and Karnataka in-charge General Secretary Randeep Surjewala. The CM and Dy CM also sought an appointment with senior leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as well.
Sources in Congress said that the party high command had taken serious note of the developments in Karnataka and is likely to demand an explanation from him regarding both the corruption cases.
Further, the party central leaders will also discuss with state leaders about the postmortem report submitted by senior Congress functionary Madhusudan Mistry about the Lok Sabha election results in Karnataka.
Mistry headed the panel that toured the state and submitted its report to the central leaders. During the post-poll analysis meeting, in several districts, local leaders blamed the ministers for the Congress candidates' defeat in some seats.
Published 29 July 2024, 16:30 IST