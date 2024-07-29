Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar to fly to Delhi to meet Congress top brass amid 'scams' in Karnataka

New Delhi: Amid alleged 'scams' in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Valmiki Corporation, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will be coming to the national capital on Tuesday and meet the Congress top leaders.

"The party higher-ups have called me to discuss government and party matters. Hence, the Deputy Chief Minister and I are visiting Delhi," the CM said in Mysuru.

During his stay in Delhi, the CM and Dy CM are scheduled to meet Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Organisation General Secretary K C Venugopal, and Karnataka in-charge General Secretary Randeep Surjewala. The CM and Dy CM also sought an appointment with senior leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as well.